$525M campus marks 'historic moment' for UI Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care will open its first off-campus hospital in North Liberty, Iowa, on April 28, marking a major expansion of its services beyond its main university campus.

The $525 million, 469,000-square-foot facility will focus on orthopedic care, emergency medicine and advanced diagnostics, responding to increasing demand for musculoskeletal services across Iowa.

"This is a historic moment for UI Health Care," Denise Jamieson, MD, MPH, UI vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine, said in a March 4 news release. "More Iowans want access to our care and expertise. This new campus will make it easier for patients to receive nationally recognized, comprehensive orthopedic care and other essential services."

Key features of the North Liberty campus include:

36 inpatient beds and 84 clinic exam rooms

14 emergency care rooms (Level 4 trauma center)

12 operating rooms and two procedure rooms

24-hour drive-thru pharmacy

Comprehensive musculoskeletal care under one roof

Integrated diagnostic imaging

Dedicated space for research, teaching and community education

The 60-acre campus will serve as the primary location for UI Sports Medicine, improving access for local and statewide patients.

"With our new hospital, we'll be able to provide even greater care and service to patients in our community and from across the state," J. Lawrence Marsh, MD, chair of UI Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, said. In terms of size and scope of services, there isn't another center like this in Iowa."

The relocation of orthopedic services will free up space at the health system's main campus, allowing for expansions in medical education, research and additional clinical services.

"We will be intentional in planning how to renovate newly available space and determining what services may move or expand at our university — and downtown — campuses," Brad Haws, CEO of UI Health Care's clinical enterprise, said

With Iowa's aging population driving increased demand for complex orthopedic care, UI Health Care's North Liberty campus represents a strategic investment in access, efficiency and innovation, according to the health system.