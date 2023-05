After requesting $60.2 million, Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital received $57.8 million from the city for the fiscal year 2024, the Nashville Post reported May 16

Nashville General CFO Bruce Naremore said the budget is the most favorable for the hospital during his six years as CFO. He expects the hospital to run a $500,000 budget deficit.

Overall, the safety-net hospital's budget is about $140 million.

The news comes as the hospital looks to relocate.