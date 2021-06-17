Mount Sinai Beth Israel cancels relocation, downsizing plan

Mount Sinai Health System has abandoned its plan to relocate and downsize Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City, the health system told Becker's June 17.

Under the initial redevelopment plan, the 683-bed Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital would have been replaced with a smaller, 70-bed hospital. The new facility would have been built two blocks from its existing location.

Instead, Mount Sinai Beth Israel will stay on the current block and invest in overhauling and modernizing the existing campus.

Mount Sinai attributed its change in plans to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our city, regional healthcare providers and the Mount Sinai Health System. These changes forced us to assess and rethink many aspects of how we can provide and improve care, including reenvisioning the future of Mount Sinai Beth Israel," according to a statement from the health system.

Mount Sinai also said it wanted to be flexible enough to expand the number of surge beds in the event of another pandemic.

"Under our new plan we will be able to surge to the same bed capacity as we did during the height of COVID, which is also more than twice the surge bed capacity as the old 14th Street plan," the health system said.

Mount Sinai said it will share more details and specifics soon about the modernization, and that all proposed changes will be subject to state review.