Methodist Healthcare eyes $100M San Antonio hospital expansion

Growth on San Antonio's far north side has Methodist Healthcare eying an expansion project at its Stone Oak hospital in the city, the San Antonio Business Journal reported July 19.

The project, estimated to cost between $80 million and $100 million, would include the construction of two floors on top of an existing five-story tower, according to the report. The hospital's campus has about 280 patient beds and the proposed expansion would raise the count to 350.

The hospital is awaiting funding approval for the tower expansion, according to the report. In the longer term, the hospital could look to expand its second tower, which would raise the bed count to 450.

Methodist is working on a $23 million project at Stone Oak that will house new procedural spaces, operating rooms and cardiac catheterization labs, according to the report. That project is expected to be completed in early 2024.