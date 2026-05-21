Mayo Clinic in Florida receives $75M gift

Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida has received a $75 million gift to support its expansion initiative.

Four things to know:

1. The donation from Paula and Randy Ringhaver will support the Lee Ringhaver Tower, a newly expanded hospital tower named in honor of the couple’s son, Randal “Lee” Ringhaver Jr., who died from leukemia in 1980 at 8 1/2 months old, according to a May 21 health system news release.

2. A five-story expansion of the tower began serving patients in 2025, adding 121 new rooms and digital technologies designed to support personalized care. The tower also includes shell space for future growth and capacity for three additional stories.

3. Including the Lee Ringhaver Tower expansion, Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” initiative encompasses more than 725,000 square feet of new clinical, research and education space. The initiative also includes the Duan Family Building, which contains the country’s’ first carbon ion therapy system, a biomanufacturing expansion and a future research and education building.

4. Across Mayo Clinic, “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” will add more than 4 million square feet of new space across campuses in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.