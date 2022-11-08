MaineGeneral floats $36M expansion in anticipation of more cancer cases

MaineGeneral in Augusta is proposing to build a $36 million expansion of its cancer center as it expects a rise in cancer cases, BDN reported Nov. 7.

The expansion would add 28,000 square feet to the center, 12 new exam rooms, 10 infusion chairs and an open-access clinic.

The proposal, submitted by the hospital's president and CEO, Chuck Hays, states that with an influx of patients over recent years, the center no longer has enough room to provide adequate care. The center was built to accommodate 800 patients when it was built in 2007, but now sees 1,300 patients per year.

The hospital also received a consult estimating that the center will see an increase of 6 percent more patients between now and 2026.

It will submit an application for the expansion by the end of March 2023.