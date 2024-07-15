IU Health to build $421M Indiana hospital

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has shared plans to construct a $421 million hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The five-level hospital will comprise 140 beds, 17 emergency department exam rooms, six operating rooms, three catheterization labs, and three to four endoscopy rooms. A medical office building will also be connected to the facility, according to a July 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Five-hundred people will be employed at the hospital with 60 additional providers.

The hospital plans come six years after the health system opened its IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne - South location.

"We've heard the community’s call for more options in affordable healthcare, and as the state’s largest and only academic health system, we are committed to answering that need in support of our vision to make Indiana one of the healthiest states in the country," Dennis Murphy, president and CEO, IU Health, said in the release.

IU Health expects to open the hospital in the first quarter of 2027, the release said.