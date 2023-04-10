Iredell Memorial Hospital to begin expansion on emergency, critical care units

Construction of new expanded acute care service locations is to begin April 12 at Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Memorial Hospital, according to an April 8 report from the Iredell Free News.

The emergency department will be expanded by 4,805 square feet, while the critical care unit will have 11,195 square feet added.

The flagship hospital, with 247 licensed beds, would have 27 total rooms at the newly expanded critical care unit. The emergency department expansion will create an additional 10 treatment spaces.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024, the report said.

Iredell Health employs more than 1,700 people and its newest campus, Iredell Mooresville (N.C.), is the area's only 24-hour urgent care facility.