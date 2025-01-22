Intermountain showcases new women's center

Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah, has opened a women's center featuring a newly added labor-and-delivery unit.

The unit, located in the hospital's patient tower, aims "to enhance the birth experience to ensure an optimal experience for women and to ensure the health of both mom and baby," according to a Jan. 22 news release.

Features include suites with queen-size beds as well as tubs for patients to use during labor.

According to the release, other features of the unit include:

Labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum birthing model in one room

Option of low intervention, unmedicated birth

Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) for pain management

A well-baby nursery with telehealth services for coordinated access to neonatal care, if needed

Consultation, preparation and coaching for high-risk births, resuscitations and other time-sensitive procedures

Alta View is part of Intermountain Health, a 34-hospital health system based in Salt Lake City.