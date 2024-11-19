Inside a Nevada system's new $387M hospital: 5 notes

West Henderson (Nev.) Hospital, a 150-bed acute care facility, is set to open Dec. 16.

Five notes:

1. Construction costs for the 40-acre campus total $387 million, according to the hospital's website.

2. The hospital is part of Las Vegas-based The Valley Health System, which is owned by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

3. The land was acquired in 2020 for $36.5 million, and groundbreaking took place in 2022, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Nov. 15.

4. The emergency department will have 36 bays, with the hospital designed to expand to 450 beds in the future as demand grows, the Review-Journal reported.

5. Hospital leaders aim to establish a cardiac focus to address the gap left by the 2023 closure of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.