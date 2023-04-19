Indiana hospital breaks ground on $30M expansion

Warsaw, Ind.-based Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital broke ground on a $30 million expansion and renovation project, local news outlet WSBT reported April 19.

The expansion will add 25,000 square feet, expand surgical bays and upgrade equipment.

"Well, the hospital has been here since 1976. We are the only full-service facility in the area, and we've been taking care of people in Kosciusko County and the surrounding areas and just want to continue doing that for years to come," Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital CEO Lynn Mergen told WBST.