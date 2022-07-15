How a New Orleans hospital saved $250M on its renovation

Children's Hospital New Orleans completed a $300 million renovation last year, but saved about $250 million off estimates, according to a report from Fast Company.

David Deis, project director for architecture firm EYP said that to reduce costs, renovations occurred while the hospital was still operating, with departments being strategically relocated as new facilities were completed.

"They could start to see what the transformation was going to look like. For the patients, the families, the clinicians, it got them on board for the long journey and pain of living through this step-by-step process," Mr. Deis said.

EYP’s Jennifer Wilkinson, the senior project architect, said there were daily meetings with the contractors and hospital leadership about how people should be navigating the space.

"Determining how to maintain usable pathways through the hospital and between its floors became really key to the phasing," Ms. Wilkinson said.