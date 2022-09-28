Henry Ford Health, Acadia Healthcare break ground on new behavioral health hospital

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare broke ground on a new behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital.

The new Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital will be two stories, about 120,000 square feet, and is located on Henry Ford Health's West Bloomfield, Mich., campus, according to a Sept. 27 news release. It will have a 192-bed capacity with the ability to expand to meet an increasing need and will be run by Acadia Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare provider.

Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, said the need for comprehensive, full-spectrum behavioral health care is more important and more evident than ever.

"As a trusted healthcare provider in Michigan for more than a century, we are proud and encouraged to break ground on our new behavioral health hospital, which will help us provide the very best care to those who need healing," said Mr. Riney.

The new hospital allows Henry Ford Health to deliver care, increase resources and address the growing need for accessible behavioral health services in the area. Eventually, the health system will consolidate inpatient psychiatric services from Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, and from the inpatient psychiatric unit at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital-Mt. Clemens into the new facility.

According to the CDC, more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some time in their lives.