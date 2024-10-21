Hartford HealthCare in talks for 5-building hospital expansion: 4 things to know

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has applied to the Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission to add five new buildings to its existing Hartford Hospital campus.

Here are four things to know:

1. The facilities master plan draft comprises a 600,000-square-foot parking garage with ground floor, clinical and community support program space, a 470,000-square-foot inpatient bed tower, an 80,000-square-foot patient bed wing expansion, a 80,000-square-foot cancer center and emergency department expansion, and a 35,000-square-foot medical office building and "president's corner revitalization."

2. Hartford HealthCare has many steps to evaluate for the potential building, a spokesperson for the health system said in an Oct. 21 statement shared with Becker's. However, the health system does have firm plans to renovate the Levi Felt House in Hartford and replace the existing garage on Jefferson Street in Hartford.

3. "A larger expansion is under serious consideration to make Hartford Hospital a global destination for the highest-quality health-care, building on the tremendous expertise that is there today," the spokesperson said.

4. The project is in preliminary stages and has no confirmed cost at this time. The masterplan draft is on the Oct. 22 public hearings agenda of the planning commission and the city's Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission.