Hackensack Meridian Health sets $1B fundraising goal

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has launched a campaign to raise $1 billion, the largest fundraising effort ever undertaken by a health system in New Jersey.

Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health raised more than $10 million at its annual gala on Sept. 14, bringing its foundation's fundraising total to over $608 million.

The "Be The Difference" campaign is built upon four pillars designed to support Hackensack Meridian Health's vision for New Jersey:

Better delivery of patient care.

Revolutionizing medical education and supporting the nursing profession.

Accelerating research and discovery.

Ensuring more equitable access to advanced care.

"This initiative marks a transformative moment in our healthcare journey, aiming to revolutionize the delivery of patient care, elevate community health and advance medical education and research," Robert Garrett, CEO of the health system, said in a Sept. 17 news release. "The impact of this campaign will resonate far beyond the walls of our hospitals and facilities, improving the health and lives of everyone in New Jersey."