Georgia system opens $566M tower

Northeast Georgia Health System has started treating patients in the new $566 million Green Tower at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The 927,000-square-foot, 11-story Green Tower opened Feb. 8, with about 80 patients being moved from the hospital's original patient tower, as well as from the Gray Tower, which previously housed cardiovascular and other specialized care units.

Features, according to a news release, include:

A new emergency department on the ground floor

A helipad on the roof

Georgia Heart Institute services including cardiac testing, catheterization labs and endovascular operating rooms

A new café

Five new operating rooms on the second floor, which houses the Ronnie Green Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit

Mechanical support on the third floor

A coronary care unit and the cardiovascular intermediate care unit on the fourth floor

The Woody Stewart Heart Failure Treatment Unit on the fifth floor

Northeast Georgia Health System said the Green Tower opened with 96 inpatient care beds, but there is shell space on floors six through nine to accommodate future growth.

"Finally getting to see patients and visitors in the Green Tower is a special moment," Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS, said in the release. "There were so many people who helped bring this to fruition, and I know it will continue to improve the health of our community for years to come."







