Franciscan Health to open freestanding ED next to ASC joint venture in ‘growing market’

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health plans to open a freestanding emergency department next to its new orthopedic surgery center in West Lafayette, Ind.

The freestanding ED will be next to Franciscan Health OrthoIndy Surgery Center, a 44,000-square-foot facility offering outpatient surgery, orthopedic clinic appointments, imaging, and physical and occupational therapy.

The surgery center — a joint venture between Franciscan Health and Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy — opened Jan. 13, The Purdue Exponent reported. OrthoIndy is a physician-owned orthopedic group with more than 100 physicians and over 10 locations, according to its website.

Construction on the freestanding ED is expected to be completed by 2027. The facility will be staffed by nearly 40 full-time employees and offer 24/7 emergency care services, including advanced imaging and laboratory capabilities.

“This project is a great chance for us to expand our presence in the Greater Lafayette area, Terry Wilson, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana, said in a June 9 news release. “With this new, modern emergency department, we’ll be able to improve access to emergency care in this growing market, making it a valuable extension of our healthcare ministry.”

Mr. Wilson said the two-floor structure will have room to accommodate future growth, with plans to add additional services on the ground level and potential for two additional floors in the future.

Physicians from OrthoIndy — many of whom live in the area — played a key role in planning the surgery center, which includes four operating rooms equipped for robotic-assisted procedures and a therapy gym, according to The Exponent. Thirteen orthopedic physicians will practice at the center, offering services such as joint replacement and sports medicine.

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