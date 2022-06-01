Florida hospital to undergo $113M expansion

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in Florida is planning a third patient tower on its campus, representing a $113 million investment.

The hospital has been operating at or near capacity since it opened in November, according to a May 27 news release.

The expansion will add 68 private inpatient suites by early 2024, pending necessary approvals.

The hospital will be able to more than double in size in future phases of construction to 400 private inpatient suites, 16 surgical suites and a 50-bed emergency room, the release said. Currently the 110-bed hospital has a 28-bed emergency care center, eight surgical suites and a 22-bed intensive care unit.

"Although the need to expand came sooner than anticipated, we are moving forward quickly so that we can care for our growing community now and for years to come," hospital President Sharon Roush said in the release.