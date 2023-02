Naples (Fla.) Community Hospital received a $20 million donation from philanthropists Diana and Don Wingard to build a new heart health and stroke care wing at the hospital, NBC2 reported Feb. 22.

The donation is the second $20 million gift the hospital has received in the last two weeks. The new wing of the hospital will be named the "Wingard Stroke Institute."

A date for the construction of the new center has yet to be determined.