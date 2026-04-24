Florida Gulf Coast breaks ground on health sciences building: 4 things to know

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Florida Gulf Coast University held a groundbreaking April 15 for a new academic healthcare education building.

Four things to know:

1. Marieb Hall South is a four-story, 158,040-square-foot facility being built as an expansion of the Marieb College of Health & Human Services. It will become the largest academic building on campus, according to the university.

2. Marieb Hall South is designed to train healthcare students using simulation labs, holographic-style imaging, clinical-style environments and advanced technology. The university said features include a high-resolution laser projection space where students can experience interactive scenarios such as disaster response and complex clinical situations, as well as simulated operating rooms, intensive care units and pediatric and obstetric suites.

3. The project is being completed in phases. As of April 24, $117 million has been approved through state appropriations for the initial phase, and $27 million for the second phase is in the legislative process.

4. The university expects Marieb Hall South to open for classes in spring 2029.

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