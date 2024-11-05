Encompass plans Florida rehab hospital

Encompass Health shared plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

The freestanding hospital is slated to open in 2025 and will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as strokes, brain injuries and amputations, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the health system. The facility will provide 24-hour nursing care as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The company did not share cost estimates for the project in its announcement.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehab hospitals in the country. It operates 165 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico.