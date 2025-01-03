Dignity hospital to open $215M+ tower in Los Angeles

Dignity Health—California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles is set to open its new patient tower on Jan. 7, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The tower, representing an investment of more than $215 million, aims to expand emergency and trauma capacity.

Features of the new facility include:

An expanded emergency department

A new trauma unit

A redesigned family birth center

An advanced, level 3 neonatal ICU

More specifically, the new emergency department will house additional specialized care areas — including dedicated pediatric ER rooms — and a newly designed waiting room, the release noted.

Moreover, the new tower will house maternity care enhancements, including 28 private postpartum rooms as well as 24 private rooms in the NICU.

"The Grand Tower represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community," Jill Welton, market president, said in the release. "This thoughtfully designed facility significantly expands CHMC's emergency, trauma and maternal care services, providing families with advanced care close to home, addresses critical healthcare gaps, and reinforces our mission to improve health equity for the 85,000 residents and 500,000 workers of downtown Los Angeles."

CHMC, a 318-bed hospital, is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Dignity Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.