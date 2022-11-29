Construction on $1.9B Ohio hospital resumes after repairs to cracked column

Noah Schwartz -

Construction on Columbus, Ohio-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's $1.9 billion hospital tower resumed Nov. 28 after a crack was found Nov. 23, Construction Dive reported.

The site remained closed through the week of Thanksgiving after a crack was found between the first and second levels. The timeline of the hospital construction has not been altered. 

Walsh-Turner leads the construction that began in 2018 and is slated for completion in 2026. The completed project will have 820 beds for patients.

