Cincinnati Children's to open school health center

Cincinnati Children's has partnered with New Richmond (Ohio) Schools to open a campus health center.

The center, which will open in the 2025-2026 school year, will be within walking distance for more than 1,100 public middle school and high school students enrolled in New Richmond Schools, according to a Jan. 22 news release from the health system.

The center will offer services that include care for ill students, prescriptions, chronic health condition management, preventive oral health services, developmental and mental health screening, immunization, medical testing and specialty care referral.

"Services at the health center in New Richmond will also be available to other children in the community," Evaline Alessandrini, MD, COO for Cincinnati Children's, said in the release. "That will include care of newborns, youths and older kids. Our primary care providers work closely with pediatric specialists at Cincinnati Children’s for more advanced care options if needed."

A number of Cincinnati Children's employees, including a medical assistant and a nurse practitioner, will work at the school-based health center.

Renovation efforts on a 1,400-square-foot storage space at New Richmond Middle school is set to kick off "soon" and will comprise a patient reception area for school building access, three examination rooms, a lab, an intake room and equipment and supplies storage.