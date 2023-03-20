Chuck Lorre donates $30M to Cedars-Sinai to fund new school

Film and TV producer and writer Chuck Lorre has donated $30 million to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to develop a school for underserved individuals seeking to pursue a career in healthcare.

The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health will provide training for healthcare professionals in six areas that are significantly understaffed in hospitals: technical therapy, pharmacy tech, clinical laboratory science, MRI technology, radiologic technology or echo/cardio technology.

Within three years, the initial class of about 50 students are expected to begin their careers at Cedars-Sinai, to become certified in their chosen fields. By year seven, projected enrollment is projected to double to more than 100 students.

Training programs will range from six to 24 months, with students receiving pay while they train. Tuition support will be an option for those eligible for financial aid. For students already employed by Cedars-Sinai, the hospital will work with their existing departments to remove any class scheduling conflicts.

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Cedars-Sinai are building pay equity into the school's blueprint to address pay disparities that affect job seekers from underrepresented communities by providing an avenue to increase income through skills development.