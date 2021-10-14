CHS, IU Health invest $675M in new Indiana hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health are opening new hospitals in Indiana before the end of the year.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health network, part of for-profit CHS, is opening a 60-bed hospital Nov. 13. The $118 million facility, named Lutheran Downtown Hospital, is opening months ahead of schedule and replacing St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Nonprofit IU Health is opening a $557 million hospital on its Regional Academic Health Center campus in Bloomington, Ind., on Dec. 5. The 364-bed hospital will replace one of the system's existing hospitals.



CHS and IU Health are among more than a dozen health systems across the nation investing in new hospitals.