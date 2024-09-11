Christus plans $25M Texas hospital expansion

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs (Texas) will undergo a $25 million expansion.

The two-phase expansion will add a clinic building and nearly 8,000 square feet to the surgical wing, according to a Sept. 5 news release from Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

The clinic building will include gastroenterology, orthopedics and interventional pain specialists. The surgical wing will house eight operating rooms, 19 pre-op rooms, 13 additional recovery areas and new surgical suites, the release said.