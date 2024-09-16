California governor vetoes bill delaying earthquake safety measures

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have delayed earthquake safety standards for hospitals.

In a Sept. 12 veto message to state senators, Mr. Newsom explained his reasoning, citing the scope of the legislation.

"Any extensions considered for the 2030 deadline must balance the increased risk to patients, hardworking hospital staff, emergency responders and the people living in that community," he wrote.

"Providing an extended deadline should be limited in scope, granted only on a case-by-case basis to hospitals with demonstrated need and a clear path to compliance, alongside strong accountability and enforcement mechanisms. This bill's proposal to allow any hospital a five-year compliance extension is too long. I encourage hospitals at risk of non-compliance with the 2030 deadline to prioritize remaining work."

SB 1432 would have allowed hospitals to apply to the state for a five-year extension of the 2030 seismic compliance deadline, with a new deadline of 2035.

The 2030 deadline follows the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which led to stricter earthquake-resistance standards. By 2030, all hospital buildings in California must be able to remain fully operational after an earthquake.

The California Hospital Association, which sought to delay the standards, expressed disappointment with the governor's veto.

"The governor's veto on Senate Bill 1432 is disappointing and places communities across California at risk of losing access to vital emergency and acute healthcare services," CHA President and CEO Carmela Coyle said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"The legislature passed a practical approach to compliance with seismic construction standards that would have supported the unwavering commitment of hospitals to their communities," Ms. Coyle said. "Now, without this change to a 30-year-old law, communities throughout California have little assurance that hospitals can stay open, workers can retain the jobs they rely upon, and patients can continue to access the healthcare services they need."

The California Nurses Association, which opposed the legislation, applauded the move.

"This is an important victory for nurses and patients across the state," CNA President Michelle Vo, RN, said in a Sept. 13 news release. "Hospitals have had over three decades to ensure that they remain open and fully functioning in the event of a major earthquake. Nurses applaud Gov. Newsom for standing with nurses, patients and our communities today by keeping hospital executives accountable to vital seismic safety standards."