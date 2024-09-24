Baylor medical tower gifted with $51M in donations

Baylor College of Medicine in Houston has obtained a total of $51 million in new donations to support a new tower currently under construction.

The donations include $25 million from The Brown Foundation, $16 million from The DeBakey Medical Foundation and $10 million from the Sarofim Foundation, according to a Sept. 23 news release. They will go toward construction of the Lillie and Roy Cullen Tower, which will house Baylor's School of Medicine and School of Health Professions.

The 503,000-square-foot tower broke ground in May 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026. It is the first phase of Baylor's planned Health Sciences Park, an 800,000-square-foot medical education and research facility next to patient care at Baylor Medicine and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Baylor said it will name the park the Michael E. DeBakey Health Sciences Park to honor The DeBakey Medical Foundation's increased commitment to Cullen Tower and additional funding to the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery.

The DeBakey Medical Foundation previously committed $12 million toward Cullen Tower, in addition to the new $16 million gift. The new $10 million from the Sarofim Foundation matches a previous $10 million committed by Fayez Sarofim, a prominent Egyptian-American businessman and investor who died in May 2022.

In total, Baylor has raised almost $150 million in philanthropy for the tower.