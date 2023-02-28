Atrium moves forward with new $246M North Carolina hospital

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, now part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, has filed a certificate of need to build a $246 million hospital in Greensboro, N.C, the Triad Business Journal reported Feb. 28.

The proposed community hospital would include 36 beds, two operating rooms and an emergency department.

Last November, the state approved the health system's request to build a $30 million ASC in Greensboro.

If the plan is approved, the health system will move beds from its High Point (N.C.) Medical Center to the Greensboro facility.