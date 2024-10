Southern Health Corporation of Houston (Miss.), a subsidiary of Atlanta-based SunLink Health Systems, has sold the hospital building and related real estate of its former Houston, Miss.-based Trace Regional Hospital, for approximately $2 million.

The $1.93 million net proceeds from the sale will be retained "for working capital and general corporate purposes," according to an Oct. 10 news release.

The company expects around $91,000 in pre-tax losses on the sale.