Aspirus eyes new hospital to fill gap from HSHS closures

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is working with Chippewa Falls, Wis., officials on plans to build a new hospital in the city.

Aspirus' plan comes after Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System closed Chippewa Falls-based St. Joseph's Hospital and Eau Claire, Wis.-based Sacred Heart Hospital on March 22.

"Since the March 2024 closure of HSHS hospitals in the Chippewa Valley, there has been an unmet need for emergency and inpatient hospital services," Aspirus President and CEO Matt Heywood said in a Nov. 14 news release.

"To help fill that gap, Aspirus expanded services and access in Stanley and Medford, which are located to the east of Chippewa Falls. After months of investigation and productive conversations with local officials, we have created a plan to build a facility where residents could access emergency care, inpatient hospital services and primary care," Mr. Heywood added.

Aspirus said it has completed preliminary plans for a new hospital and clinic that could be open in as soon as 18 months, pending necessary approvals. The system is working to secure a site with convenient highway access, as well as capacity for future growth and service expansion.

The system currently operates 18 hospitals and more than 130 outpatient locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.