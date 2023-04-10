Ascension Seton invests $280M to expand safety-net hospital

Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton is investing $280 million to expand and revamp the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Ascension Seton's plan will add 150 beds and more than 160,000 square feet to the safety net hospital, according to an April 10 news release shared with Becker's.

The expansion will include:

Six new operating rooms with pre-operation, post-anesthesia care unit space

Inpatient rehabilitation gym

On-call suites

ICU expansion

Clinical, outpatient spaces

Neurology, wound and burn care, oncology and abdominal transplant facilities

Complex digestive health capabilities

Dell Seton Medical Center has completed 615,537 patient encounters since opening in May 2017, including 61,304 surgeries, according to the release. Between 40-45 percent of its patients are uninsured or underinsured.