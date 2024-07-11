Allegheny Health hospital completes breast health center renovation

Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., has finalized its breast and imaging center expansion and renovation.

The $4.6 million project gives the center the capacity to perform twice as many monthly diagnostic breast exams and four times as many monthly screenings, according to a July 10 news release from the hospital.

The center was expanded by 2,000 square feet, and the new space holds two mammography rooms, an additional ultrasound room and a bone density scanning room, as well as a larger waiting area.

Jefferson Hospital is part of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.