Alabama hospital to expand behavioral health services

Muscle Shoals, Ala.-based North Alabama Shoals Hospital has received state approval to expand its behavioral health services.

Four notes:

1. The hospital plans to add a 16-bed adolescent psychiatric unit and relocate its existing adult psychiatric unit, increasing capacity by eight beds.

2. The State Health Planning and Development Agency's Certificate of Need Review Board approved the project Nov. 20.

3. The expansion aims to meet growing demands for behavioral healthcare, allowing the hospital to accept local patients and transfer requests from hospitals across the state.

4. The expansion is expected to be completed by late 2025, according to a Nov. 26 news release.