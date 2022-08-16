5 health systems opening hospitals

The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build them since July 29:

WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., has filed two certificates of need in North Carolina to build two new hospitals.



Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health continues to seek approval for a new hospital in Buncombe County, N.C.



San Antonio-based University Health will open its new Women's and Children's Hospital in 2023.



UChicago Medicine has begun construction of its $86 million microhospital in Crown Point, Ind.



Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System plans to construct a $20 million medical center in Athens, Ohio.