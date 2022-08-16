5 health systems opening hospitals

Hayley DeSilva -

The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build them since July 29: 

  1. WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., has filed two certificates of need in North Carolina to build two new hospitals. 

  2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health continues to seek approval for a new hospital in Buncombe County, N.C. 

  3. San Antonio-based University Health will open its new Women's and Children's Hospital in 2023. 

  4. UChicago Medicine has begun construction of its $86 million microhospital in Crown Point, Ind. 

  5. Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System plans to construct a $20 million medical center in Athens, Ohio. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles