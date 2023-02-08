3 donations to hospitals worth more than $25M

Noah Schwartz -

Hospitals and health systems are often a target of philanthropists and charity donations. 

Here are three donations worth $25 million or more to hospitals or health systems Becker's has reported on since Jan. 20:



  1. An anonymous $25 million gift to Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.


  2. Investment firm Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth Griffin donated $25 million to Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.


  3. Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital unveiled a 45,000-square-foot common area funded through a $50 million donation from biopharmaceutical company AbbVie.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles