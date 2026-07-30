The final warning for fee-for-service: operationalizing CMS’ ACCESS model

With the introduction of the CMS Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions model, the federal government has fired its final warning shot at the traditional fee-for-service architecture.

For years, hospital C-suites have watched CMS aggressively squeeze FFS margins through compounding conversion factor cuts. Now, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation is forcing a structural pivot toward downside risk and outcome-aligned payments. Yet, the vast majority of regional health systems are preparing to deploy these new models using legacy technology and traditional clinical workflows.

If your health system attempts to capture the ACCESS model’s outcome-aligned payments using standard Bluetooth hardware and traditional clinical labor, your remote care division will instantly become a cost center. Surviving this transition requires a fundamental restructuring of your clinical and technological engine.

Here is the tactical blueprint for hospital C-suites navigating the shift.

The new math: capturing outcome-aligned payments

Under the ACCESS model, CMS has instituted a strict FFS exclusion policy to prevent double-dipping. Once a Medicare beneficiary is attributed to your clinic’s Tax ID for cardiometabolic management, you are explicitly barred from billing traditional remote physiologic monitoring codes, like CPT 99457 and 99458.

Instead, systems receive a capitated OAP, plus backend performance multipliers. Health systems have grown accustomed to using highly compensated advanced practice providers to conduct manual chart reviews to hit 20-minute RPM billing thresholds. If you apply that same labor model to the ACCESS program, the cost of an APP’s time will obliterate the capitated monthly payment. Furthermore, if an enrolled patient comes into the physical clinic for a routine check-in, that visit generates exactly zero dollars in direct revenue.

To survive this exclusion trap, a paradigm shift is seemingly required.

The scalability engine: bypassing the rural digital divide

Even if a health system solves the labor math, their hardware supply chain will likely disqualify them from the CMS outcome bonuses. Most enterprise digital health initiatives rely heavily on patient portals, smartphone applications, and Bluetooth-paired devices.

This infrastructure fundamentally ignores the “connectivity desert.” In our deployments across rural Virginia and Connecticut, we have found that up to 15% of the most vulnerable cardio-kidney-metabolic populations lack reliable broadband or the digital literacy to maintain device pairing.

The ACCESS model demands frictionless, daily biometric data to prove adherence. Any friction placed on a senior rural patient — asking them to reset a Wi-Fi password or update an app — guarantees a drop-off in data transmission. When the data stops, the CMS performance bonus vanishes.

A viable path forward is 4G-native cellular telemetry. When a patient steps on a cellular scale, the device bypasses local networks entirely, transmitting biometric data instantly to the cloud. However, that data cannot simply be dropped into an EHR inbox.

Risk mitigation: managing substitute spend thresholds

The most dangerous element of the ACCESS model is the downside risk. CMS evaluates your performance against strict Substitute Spend Thresholds. If your attributed patients require costly downstream interventions — like emergency department visits for unmanaged diabetic ketoacidosis — your system is financially penalized.

Building the technological and operational infrastructure to prevent these events internally takes years of capital expenditure and trial-and-error that health systems can no longer afford. The safest mechanism for scale is to decouple the technology engine from the clinical delivery risk.

By partnering with a tech-enabled management services organization, health systems can immediately deploy fully subsidized 4G hardware and interoperable AI dashboards at cost-neutral rates. The MSO manages the logistical friction of the “last mile,” allowing the hospital’s clinical staff to focus entirely on closing care gaps and enjoy co-management billables. These G-codes are not available to same-organization referrals.

The executive verdict

CMS’ ACCESS model is not a program you can simply “turn on” within your existing EHR. It requires a distinct operational engine built specifically for downside risk.

Health systems that recognize this and deploy the necessary 4G architecture will secure a massive, recurring revenue stream while keeping their vulnerable populations out of the emergency room. Those that attempt to force the ACCESS model into a legacy, fee-for-service workflow will find themselves subsidizing a federal mandate out of their own operating margins.

Dr. Kohler is the founder and CEO of US-LTN and an internal medicine physician at NEMG, a Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health physician’s group. He builds multi-state, 4-G telemetry clinical pods for health systems transitioning to CMMI risk models. This essay represents the stance of his companies, not the stance of Yale or hospitals with whom he is affiliated.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.