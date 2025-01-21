Trump rescinds Biden's AI executive order

President Donald Trump is taking a different approach to artificial intelligence regulations than the previous administration.

Former President Joe Biden had signed an executive order in 2023 to develop a roadmap for reducing AI-related risks. The order required AI systems developers to share safety test results with the U.S. government if their systems were a risk to national security, the economy, public health or safety, according to Reuters. The order also directed agencies to set guardrails for AI development, which healthcare providers and companies were monitoring as they moved forward with their own AI strategies.

Mr. Trump rescinded the order shortly after taking office Jan. 20. It's unclear whether the Trump administration plans to provide additional guidance for AI model development or regulatory policies. Some hospitals and health systems have begun developing internal guardrails for the safe operational and clinical AI implementation, and have been waiting on the federal government's guidance to ensure their internal policies are compliant.

"The top headwinds for 2025 revolve around managing the increasing complexity of AI-driven threats, the rapid evolution of regulations surrounding AI and data privacy, and the challenge of securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments," Matt Morton, executive director and CISO for the University of Chicago, told Becker's recently. "The integration of generative AI into operations and its potential misuse will require robust monitoring and governance."

During the 2024 presidential campaign, the Republican party said it would support "AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing," according to Reuters.

Last week, Mr. Biden signed a separate executive order to accelerate the construction of AI data centers and clean energy facilities in the U.S. The executive order directs the Defense Department and Energy Department to lease federal sites for AI data centers that are constructed with clean energy sources. Mr. Trump did not repeal that executive order.