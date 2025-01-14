President Biden signs AI order: 6 things to know

On Jan. 13, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to accelerate the development of AI infrastructure in the U.S.

The executive order, according to a press release from the White House, aims to position the U.S. as a global leader in AI by accelerating the construction of AI data centers and clean energy facilities domestically.

Six things to know about President Biden's new executive order:

The Defense Department and Energy Department will lease federal sites for AI data centers and clean power facilities. Sites will be selected based on their connection to power grids and minimal impact on communities and the environment.



Developers must use new clean energy sources to power their AI data centers and bear all costs for building and operating the centers to ensure electricity prices for consumers remain unaffected. A study on how AI data centers affect electricity prices will also be conducted.



Some of the new AI infrastructure capacity will be reserved for small businesses and startups.



Projects must follow high labor standards, pay workers fair wages, and prioritize using U.S.-made semiconductors to support the domestic supply chain.



The U.S. will collaborate with allies to develop secure AI infrastructure worldwide, focusing on clean energy innovations.



"Building AI infrastructure is also vital to America's continued economic competitiveness," the press release reads. "AI is poised to have large effects across our economy, including in healthcare, transportation, education and beyond, and it is too important to be offshored."

The executive order comes as hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are rapidly adopting AI-powered tools to streamline tasks like EHR documentation and enhancing stroke care.