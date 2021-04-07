Healthcare tops 100 most innovative AI companies: 8 digital health startups on the list

Healthcare secured the spot as the most-represented industry among a grouping of the 100 most promising artificial intelligence startups in the world, according to a new CB Insights report.

Since 2010, the 100 companies on the publication's "AI 100 2021" cohort have raised more than $11.7 billion, spanning more than 370 deals backed by about 700 different investors. Healthcare was the most highly represented core industry on the list, with the eight selected companies representing dental insurance, clinical trials and surgical tech.

Here are the eight healthcare companies that made the CB Insights' 2021 AI 100 list:

1. Caption Health

2. Recursion

3. Unlearn

4. Theator

5. Overjet

6. Olive

7. Insitro

8. Owkin

