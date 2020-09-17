Ascension Ventures joins $106M investment round for healthcare AI startup Olive

Healthcare workforce artificial intelligence startup Olive closed $106 million in a financing round that included participation from St. Louis-based Ascension's healthcare venture fund, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

The latest financing round brings Olive's total fundraising total to more than $220 million to date.

The company's AI workforce technology, which has been adopted by more than 600 hospitals, helps automate tasks in various departments such as IT, supply chain, revenue cycle and clinical administration.

This year, Olive has reported a surge in demand for its AlphaSites, on-site command centers that deploy and manage AI workers to measure value for health systems. The company's team has grown to more than 360 employees this year, with 67 new workers joining in August.

