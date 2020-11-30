AI and automation tech adoption: 3 models for hospital leaders to know

Most hospitals and health systems are convinced that artificial intelligence and automation can help streamline operations; however, it’s how to invest that makes all the difference, according to Matt Kalina, National Strategic Lead at Olive.

During a Nov. 19 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Olive, Mr. Kalina discussed program models available to healthcare organizations and real-life profiles of organizations that have adopted each.

Here are five key insights from the webinar:

1. While there are various approaches adopting an AI workforce, Olive offers an AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) model: an end-to-end solution which involves the company working with the hospital or health system to identify opportune areas for AI implementation, create a project roadmap, set up project governance and gain the proper buy-in from the organization's stakeholders.

2. The point solution model is often the best AIaaS model option for when an individual department has a pressing need or a single process to which they want to apply AI and automation technology. While this adoption model typically has a smaller upstart cost, it is usually not scalable because it is limited to a small number of stakeholders and limited to a specific use case.

3. The proof of concept model is often applied to several use cases and can be deployed within one or multiple departments. While it presents the potential to expand more easily and is a little bit more flexible in assessing additional areas of value, the model usually takes a little bit longer to scale up because it requires more wide-spread education and buy-in, including IT employees and multiple functional leaders.

4. The enterprise-wide model is rooted in prioritization and commitment from key executives across the health system, integrating an AI transformation program within the organization’s broader strategic vision. The scope with this model is often less defined, so it is important for the organization to align with an experienced vendor partner that can not only identify use case opportunities, but can also make recommendations on which will yield the most return. An organization that takes this approach can often move further, faster and deploy approximately 10 to 12 use cases or workflows within the first year.

5. Choosing which AI-a-a-S model to adopt – point solution, proof of concept or enterprise-wide – is largely based on the organization's comfort and preparedness to adopt the new technology.

"One of the things that we've really identified in the different ways that folks are introducing this technology to their organization is really related to organizational readiness," Mr. Kalina said. "Whether it's a department that is skeptical but curious or if it's an organization or department that may have more familiarity with the technology, it really is the definition on how and why people are introducing technology in these different ways."

Click here to view the full webinar.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

AdventHealth to use AI for more precise COVID-19 treatment: 5 details

Northwell AI tool allows nurses to strategically monitor overnight vitals

Mount Sinai builds machine learning models to predict COVID-19 mortality

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.