UChicago Medicine expands ambient AI: 6 notes

UChicago Medicine has been expanding its partnership with artificial intelligence startup Abridge to draft clinical notes for the EHR.

Here are six things to know:

1. UChicago Medicine teamed up with Abridge in May to scale the automated clinical documentation platform across the academic health system.

2. After 200 physicians piloted the technology from July to October, UChicagio Medicine started rolling out the smartphone app out to hundreds more starting in December, including the emergency department, Chief Medical Information Officer Sachin Shah, MD, told Becker's.

3. The technology is now being used by over 500 UChicago Medicine clinicians, according to a Jan. 2 news release. The goal is more than double that number in early 2025.

4. In a survey, 90% of providers reported being able to give undivided attention to patients (compared to 49% before the platform was launched), according to UChicago Medicine. Another survey, from Press Ganey, found other benefits: improved concern shown by providers, better satisfaction with the clinicians' explanations of patients' issues; and enhanced perception by patients that they're being included in care decisions.

5. Abridge's large language model is trained on more than 50 medical specialties and 28 languages.

6. UChicago Medicine said it deletes the recordings of the patient visits within a week and often on the same day.