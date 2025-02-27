Providence CEO meets with OpenAI, calls it 'most important meeting in years'

Erik Wexler, president and CEO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, met with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, to explore the future of AI in healthcare, Politico reported Feb. 27.

"I walked out of there … and I said [to a colleague], 'That may have been the most important meeting I've been to in years,'" he told Politico. "They were demonstrating some of their cutting-edge technology, and of course, we were sharing what we think we need."

Mr. Wexler told the publication he sees AI as a powerful tool to ease clinician burden, from automating note-taking for physicians and nurses to streamlining email management by identifying urgent messages.

Beyond administrative relief, he envisions AI playing a pivotal role in healthcare decision-making. He believes providers and insurers could leverage AI to streamline the care approval process—potentially improving patient care, reducing system inefficiencies and lowering costs.

"If we can create that alignment, remove all that distraction for our patients, that’s what society really needs, and that should bring down the cost of care," he said.

However, he also warned of a potential AI-driven arms race between payers and providers, each vying to optimize the technology to navigate the trillions of dollars in U.S. healthcare spending.