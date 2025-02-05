Oregon bill would ban AI nurses

An Oregon state representative has introduced a bill that would outlaw AI nurses.

House Bill 2748, sponsored by Portland Democrat Travis Nelson, BSN, RN, "prohibits a nonhuman entity from using the title 'nurse' or other similar titles."

"By the time the session ends, we'll have taken another big leap on the AI front,” Mr. Nelson told The Lund Report. "I think it's keeping pace with where we are."

He further hopes to pass legislation that would let patients opt out of letting AI make decisions on their healthcare, according to the Jan. 30 story.

While AI has not taken on nursing duties in the U.S., some tech companies are developing tools that could supplant nurses. In testimony to become HHS secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited an "AI nurse" developed at Cleveland Clinic, a claim the health system later denied. Nurses unions have also been protesting AI use at hospitals in recent months.