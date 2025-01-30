Cleveland Clinic rejects RFK Jr.'s statement on AI nurse

Cleveland Clinic has not developed an AI nurse, contrary to a claim made by President Donald Trump's nominee for HHS secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Jan. 29.

"Cleveland Clinic has developed an AI nurse that you cannot distinguish from a human being that has diagnostics as good as any doctor," Mr. Kennedy stated during the hearing.

A recording of the hearing in full can be found here.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic confirmed to Becker's that this was not accurate.

"We believe that the thoughtful and safe use of AI has the potential to enhance medical care for patients," Andrea Pacetti, director of public and media relations at Cleveland Clinic, wrote in an email statement to Becker's. "We are utilizing the technology in many areas of our health system, and while we appreciate being mentioned as an innovator, we have not developed an AI nurse as part of our efforts."