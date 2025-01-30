Health systems' top 4 digital transformation trends in '25

Digital transformation is likely to accelerate at health systems in 2025, a Deloitte study found.

About 90% of global health system C-suite leaders surveyed by the consultant expect growing use of digital technologies this year, with half predicting a significant impact, according to the Jan. 29 report.

Here are the top four digital transformation trends at health systems, ranked by the percentage of the 121 respondents who said each was having a "moderate" or "significant" impact:

1. Accelerated digital transformation: 90%

2. Adoption of virtual health, digital tools and connected care delivery: 88%

3. Increasing and escalating cyberattacks: 87%

4. Proliferation of generative AI: 81%