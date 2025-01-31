Health systems' ROI on generative AI

Generative AI is one of health systems' top digital transformation priorities. But what has been the technology's return on investment?

Here are the financial returns on generative AI investments at health systems, according to a Jan. 29 Deloitte report that surveyed 121 healthcare C-suite executives across the globe:

1. Too early to measure/haven't measured: 37%

2. Moderate return on investment: 33%

3. Low return on investment: 12%

4. Significant return on investment: 10%

5. Did not invest enough to assess return: 5%

6. Not sure/can't say: 2%