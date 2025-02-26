AI use among physicians nearly doubles: Survey

Physicians are rapidly embracing augmented intelligence in healthcare, with its use for certain tasks nearly doubling in just one year, a survey from the American Medical Association found.
Between summer 2023 and last fall, the American Medical Association surveyed 1,200 physicians about their sentiments toward AI.
Here are seven key findings from the survey:
- Sixty-six percent of physicians reported using healthcare AI in 2024, a 78% increase from the 38% who used the technology in 2023.
- Thirty-five percent of physicians said their enthusiasm for health AI outweighed their concerns in 2024, up from 30% in 2023.
- The percentage of physicians who said their concerns about AI outweighed their enthusiasm fell to 25% in 2024, down from 29% the previous year.
- In 2024, only 33% of physicians reported not using AI in any of the surveyed applications, a significant drop from 62% in 2023.
- Fifty-seven percent of physicians identified reducing administrative burdens through automation as the biggest opportunity for AI.
- Physicians emphasized the need for a feedback loop, data privacy assurances, seamless workflow integration, and adequate training to build trust and advance AI adoption.
- Forty-seven percent of physicians ranked increased oversight as the most important regulatory action needed to boost their trust in AI tools.